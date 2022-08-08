Chris Brown shares video of Indian family dancing to his track in Sangeet ceremony

IANS
Published: August 08, 2022 04:44 PM IST
The Indian family can be seen dancing to Chris Brown's track 'C.A.B. (Catch A Body). Photo: Instagram | Chrisbrownofficial

New Delhi: American singer-songwriter Chris Brown couldn't control his excitement after seeing an Indian family dancing to his track 'C.A.B. (Catch A Body) (feat. Fivio Foreign)' in what appears to be a Sangeet ceremony.

Brown took to his Instagram, where he shared the video as his status. In the clip, a group of boys and girls dressed in kurtas paired with pyjamas holding torch lights are seen grooving to his track.

"I'm in amazement every time I see the world rocking with me #breezyseason," he wrote as the caption for the video, which currently has 144K likes on the photo-sharing website.

'C.A.B. (Catch A Body) (feat. Fivio Foreign)' was released almost a month ago.

Throughout his career, Brown has won several awards, including a Grammy Award, 18 BET Awards, four Billboard Music Awards, and 13 Soul Train Music Awards.

Brown has also pursued an acting career. In 2007, he made his on-screen feature film debut in 'Stomp the Yard', and appeared as a guest on the television series 'The O.C.'

