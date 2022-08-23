First time a mayor is calling me Rajuvetta, Prithvi ribs Arya Rajendran

The longest pedestrian bridge in the state built by the Thiruvananthapuram Municipality at East Fort has been dedicated to the city. Actor Prithviraj was the chief guest of the event that was inaugurated by Public Works Department minister P A Mohamed Riyas . The pedestrian bridge at East Fort is the longest such bridge in Kerala. The actor, meanwhile, said that he was feeling elated as he is attending a program in his hometown. Besides, he added jokingly that it was the first time that a city’s Mayor had invited him for a program addressing him as ‘Rajuvetta’. Prithviraj recalled the interesting way in which Mayor Arya Rajendran had invited him while speaking at the event.

Meanwhile, the actor’s fans thronged East Fort to catch a glimpse of their favourite star. They cheered in excitement when Prithviraj came onto the stage. The actor said that it was after a long time that he was shooting in Thiruvananthapuram. He added that it was a coincidence that such a public event got scheduled now and that he was invited to attend it.

“It has become a clichéd thing to say that we feel happy being back at the place where we were born. When I was a college student, there would be frequent police patrolling at the road from Pazhavnagadi to East Fort. The police had stopped us several times for overspeeding. I feel extremely pleased attending a public function like this, in the presence of such a huge crowd, in the same area where we would roaming around. This is the place which is home to several eminent personalities. I convey my appreciation to the ideation team that built such a fabulous public infrastructure and for dedicating the bridge to their memory. I am someone who was born and brought up in Thiruvananthapuram, but migrated to Kochi as the film industry started thriving there. However, Thiruvananthapurm is still where I feel at home. In fact, this is not my Malayalam slang. It’s just that I speak a little differently now. I speak in my native dialect in my latest movie ‘Kappa’. Besides, it was for the first time that a Mayor called me ‘Rajuvetta’ while inviting me for this event. So, I thought I shouldn’t miss this opportunity,” Prithviraj said.