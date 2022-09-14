'Hridayam' actress Anjali, actor Adityan tie the knot. See photos

‘Hridayam’ starring Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead role was a heart warming love story that charmed the Malayali moviegoers. Every character in the movie was loved by the audience. One of them was Selvi, the Tamil girl who loved Selva.

The character was perfectly essayed by Anjali who is also a psychologist. Now, Anjali has found her real life love from the movie itself. She got engaged to Adityan who played the role of Joe in Hridayam.

The couple got engaged in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their close relatives and friends. Anjali even shared a few pictures from her special day. Vishakh, the producer of ‘Hridayam’ too had wished the couple.

Meanwhile, Adityan is also an upcoming filmmaker who wrote and directed the superhit web series ‘Average Ambili’. He is currently directing a movie bankrolled by Vijay Babu for the banner of Friday Films. The comedy movie set in a countryside in North Malabar has Suraj Venjaramoodu, Basil Joseph and Saiju Kurup in the lead roles.