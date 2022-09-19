Mohanlal’s 'Monster' to light up theatres during Diwali?

Making his fans happy, screen icon Mohanlal will be setting the silver screens on fire with a Diwali release. ‘Monster’ directed by Vysakh will reportedly hit the theatres next month. This would be Vysakh and Mohanlal’s second collaboration after the blockbuster movie ‘Pulimurugan’. ‘Arattu’ released in February this year was the actor’s last released movie.

As per reports, ‘Monster’ is likely to be released on 21 October. His fans, meanwhile, are awaiting an official announcement from the crew regarding the release date.

Mohanlal will be essaying a character named Lucky Singh in this film. The big budget movie is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor. Interestingly, the super star would be sporting a unique look in this much awaited movie. Uday Krishnan has penned the script of ‘Monster’. The audience are thrilled that the super hit director – actor combination has reunited for another film after the sensational ‘Pulimurugan’.

The camera is cranked by Satheesh Kurup and editing is by Shameer Muhammad. Deepak Dev has composed the music. Shaji Naduvil is the production designer. Meanwhile, the action sequences are choreographed by Stunt Silva.