Actor Karyavattom Sasikumar no more

Our Correspondent
Published: October 10, 2022 11:35 AM IST
Actress Seema G Nair remembers Sasikumar as a generous-hearted man. File photo

Film and television actor Karyavattom Sasikumar passed away on Monday. He was under treatment at a private hospital in Thiruvanthapuram. The actor, who debuted in KS Gopalakrishnan’s film ‘Crime Branch’ (1989) went on to feature in over 20 films. Some of his prominent works include ‘Naagam,’ ‘Mimics Parade,’ ‘Kunji Kuruvi’, Chenkol,’ ‘Devasuram’, ‘Kambolam,’ Kusruthi Kaattu,’ and ‘Adyathe Kanmani’. A lot of people from the film industry offered their condolences to the actor on social media.

 

RELATED ARTICLES

Actress Seema G Nair

“Film/ serial actor and programme coordinator Karyavattom Sashikumar passed away. Due to sudden illness, he was under treatment at a private hospital in Thiruvanthapuram. He was someone who behaved affectionately with everyone. He always appreciated whatever I did. I was at Kattappana when Manoj called me to inform me about his illness. I was in the middle of gathering funds for his treatment. In fact, we were already putting up posts for that purpose. But then he left without waiting for anyone’s help. And this was a man who helped a lot of people. I have nothing more to say,” Seema G Nair posted on social media.

Actor Balaji Sharma, filmmaker Madhupal, and Production Controller NM Badusha also posted condolences messages on social media. “Kariavattom Shashikumar for me was this ever-smiling, nattily dressed, affectionate man. He is no longer with us. He was really in pain because of the illness. So it somehow looks like God was actually helping him by freeing him from all that pain. Rest in Peace, Shashi Yetta,” ---Balaji Sharma wrote.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout