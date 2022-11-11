Delegate registration for International Film Festival of Kerala begins

Thiruvananthapuram: The delegate registration for 27th edition of International Film Festival of Kerala will begin at 10 am on 11 November. The annual film festival conducted by the Kerala Chalachithra Academy has been scheduled from 9 – 16 December. The registration could be done by clicking on the link in the website www.iffk.in. The registration fee of the general public is Rs 1000 while it is Rs 500 for students. A delegate cell has also been set up in Tagore theatre, which is the main venue of the film festival, for registration.

In the eight-day long festival, around 180 films from various countries would be exhibited. The films would be screened in 14 theatres. This year, packages like international competition category with films from Asian, African and Latin American countries, latest movies of noted directors of contemporary cinema, world cinema with movies that won awards in previous editions of the festival, Indian Cinema Now, Malayalam Cinema Today, Retrospective category with films by masters and Homage category that pays tribute to the legendary filmmakers who passed away, have been included.

More than one hundred distinguished guests from various countries would take part in the festival. Meanwhile, the Spirit of Cinema award would be presented to noted Iranian director Mahnaz Mohammadi who is fighting for the rights of women in Iran. The award which honours talented artist and filmmakers who utilizes the medium of cinema to protest against the injustices in the society carries a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh.

Ten films will compete in the international competition category. Iranian film Hupoje/ Shein Be Sir (Director: Mehdi Gazanfari), Ker (Tan Pirselimoglu; Turkey, Greece and France), Concerned Citizen (Idan Haguel; Israel), Cordially Yours (Aimer Lebecki; Brazil), Aalam (Firus Khoury; Tunisia, Palestine, France, Saudi Arabia, Qatar), Convenience Store/ Producti 4 (Michael Borodin; Russia, Slovenia, Turkey), Uttama (Alejandro Loysa Grist; Bolivia, Uruguay, France), Memory Land (Kim Cue But; Vietnam, Germany), Tug of War (Amil Shivji; Tanzania, South Africa, Qatar, Germany), Clondike (Marina Er Gorbich; Ukraine, Turkey) are the movies that compete in this category.