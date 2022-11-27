Mohanlal displays his love for pets in detailed family painting. See video

Though some of his recent choice of movies are questionable, Mohanlal remains one of Mollywood’s finest and most loved actors of his generation. Now, the actor has released a special video of a painting by artist and scriptwriter Suresh Babu for his new home in Kochi. Through the painting, the actor has introduced all his pets, including quite a number of exotic cats.

The actor adds that one of the cats Maine Coone is missing from the painting. “Someone is missing in the painting. It’s a cat- Maine Coon. I hope Suresh will draw it for me soon,” said the actor.

Mohanlal adds that Suresh Babu has drawn several paintings, both of him and his family in the past, but he decided to paint a family portrait with their pets due to wife Suchithra’s insistence.

In the video, Suresh details Mohanlal’s fondness for his feline pets. “The world knows the great actor’s care and compassion towards his fellow human beings, but it seems that his affection for other living creatures has not been discussed anywhere before. I have seen him saving an ant from the washbowl before turning on the tap. I have seen a man who forgets himself and his crown and scepter when he sees the forest, during Shikkar shooting days. At Varanasi, I have seen Mohanlal talking to the canoeists, who are engaged in removing the dead bodies from polluted Ganga amid the heavy showers, about man, acquatic life and the universe itself,” he narrates.

Mohanlal, reportedly has over 30 pets. In the past, he had posted a picture of one of his favourite dogs Bailey, with one black and blue eye.