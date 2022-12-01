Reclaim Mohanlal through good stories: Bhadran

According to Director Bhadran, poor stories should be blamed for the poor performance of Mohanlal films. Mohanlal is a naturally gifted actor. His talent has not gone anywhere. When he listens to a story he starts forming chemistry with the characters in his mind. If good stories come his way, we can reclaim that old Mohanlal. He was answering questions from journalists regarding the release of Sphadikam 4K.

“Mohanlal can’t be faulted for the lack of good stories in Malayalam cinema. You should blame the kind of stories that reach him. Even now Mohanlal remains solid no? Mohanlal is a naturally gifted actor. That isn’t something he has cultivated over the years. Unlike other actors, Lal has this special knack for developing a special chemistry with any characters given to him. And he finds it difficult to define that chemistry. He is simply behaving according to that chemistry. That Mohanlal is still there. That’s why he is still able to preserve his body like that. Currently, great content is not reaching him.

If he gets a film with good content, the old Mohanlal will be back. Cinema isn’t really about stunts and noise. That is something a storyteller should realize when he approaches an actor or director. If the viewer is able to emotionally connect with 3 or 4 more scenes in a film, he will feel that it is closer to his life and that makes a good cinema. Mohanlal might have realized all this by now. I am sure he will make a good comeback.

Poor theatre collections can be attributed to films that lack good content. A film like ‘Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hai’ is a super duper hit. Because the husband-wife relationship was very interestingly done. 'Nna Thaan Case Kodu' was one of the best films I have seen in recent times. Kunchacko Boban gave such a great performance. But I couldn’t watch that film in theatres. I saw it at my home theatre. The screenplay, making, Kunchacko Boban’s, and the Magistrate’s performances were all so good. In every era, political satires have come into Malayalam cinema. KG George’s ‘Panchavadi Palam’ was one such film. What a brilliant film it was. Who can change or correct the wrongs happening in our society? Such films will organically happen during the right time,” says Bhadran.