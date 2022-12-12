Popular Tamil actor Sarathkumar hospitalised

Actor and politician Sarathkumar, who has acted in over 130 films, including Malayalam, has been hospitalised after complaining of ill-health.

The actor reportedly is under treatment in a leading private hospital in Chennai. According to reports, the actor complained of dehydration following which his health deteriorated.

His wife Radhika who is also an actor and daughter Varalaxmi have accompanied the actor to the hospital, where he has been kept under special observation.

The actor who is mostly active in Tamil and Telugu films will soon be seen in 'Varisu', which features Vijay in the lead. The film will hit theatres during Pongal.

Last year, Sarathkumar was in the news after he was hospitalised after being infected with Covid. The actor, who has won two Tamil Nadu state film awards and three Filmfare South awards is also a politician who has served as MLA of Tenkasi constituency.