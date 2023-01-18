Manju Warrier's 'fun' video with Pearle Maaney's daughter is winning hearts

Manju Warrier, considered as the reigning lady superstar of Mollywood, is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film 'Ayisha'. The actress's role as Ajith Kumar's partner in the recently released money heist film 'Thunivu' also received a lot of praise.

Now, a video of the actress having some 'fun' time with YouTuber and TV personality Pearle Maaney is going viral on social media. The actress, who is at Pearle's house for an interview, can be seen gifting the YouTuber's daughter, Nila, with a present. She then holds out her arms for a hug. The smiling toddler responds in kind and walks over to her. The post has been receiving a lot of love from people, especially both Manju Warrier and Pearle's fans.

Many people stated that the video made their day, while some commented that the hug felt special. In another video, shared by Pearle, the actress can be seen laughing, singing and dancing with the toddler.

Manju plays the titular character in the film, who moves to the Gulf, employed as a domestic worker under an influential Arab family. The interesting situations she encounters and her time spent in the Gulf country, especially with the family make up most of the story. The movie is directed by newcomer Aamir Pallikkal.