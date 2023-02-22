Comedians Tiny Tom, Sajan Palluruthy grieve long-time colleague Subi Suresh's death

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 22, 2023 11:11 AM IST Updated: February 22, 2023 03:24 PM IST
Subi Suresh, Sajan Palluruthy, Tiny Tom

The untimely death of actor and popular television anchor Subi Suresh has left the Malayalam film industry in shock.

Malayalam actor Manju Pillai said that Subi was a dear friend who was gone too soon.

"We were very close. I can't believe that we lost Subi on the first death anniversary of KPAC Lalitha. It's heartbreaking," Manju Pillai told Manorama News.

Meanwhile, actor and comedian Tiny Tom took to social media to express his condolences.

"A colleague who was with me since I joined mimicry years ago. Farewell dear friend," he said in a Facebook post.

Meanwhile, Subi's long-time friend and mimicry artist Sajan Palluruthy said that he and his family could not come to terms with her death.

"The artist who was there with me from the beginning of my career is gone. My family and I can't come to terms with my young sister's death. She is no longer around to call me 'brother'," he said.

