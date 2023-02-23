Kottayam International Film Festival to open with French movie 'Saint Omer' on February 24

The regional film festival of IFFK organised by Kerala State Chalachitra Academy in Kottayam will kick off on February 24. The five-day festival, which will conclude on February 28, will showcase a plethora of national and international movies.

Over forty films in the Indian, world and Malayalam cinema categories, selected from movies exhibited at the International Film Festival of Kerala, will be screened at the Anaswara and Asha theatres.

French film 'Saint Omer' directed by Alice Diop, will be the opening film of the festival, which will be inaugurated by Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian.

'Utama' directed by Alejandro Laayza Grisi, 'Normal' by Pratheesh Prasad, 'A Room of My Own' by Loseb Soso Bliadze, 'Our Home' by Romi Meitei Mayanglambam, 'Tori and Likta' directed by Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne, and 'The Quarrel | Vazhakku', directed by Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, are the films that will be screened on the first day.

'Alam', directed by Firas Khoury and 'The Leftovers | Baakki Vannavar' by Amal Prasi, are the opening films at Anaswara and Asha Theatres on the second day. 'Decision to Leave' directed by Park Chan-wook, 'Ariyippu' directed by Mahesh Narayanan, 'R.M.N' directed by Cristian Mungiu, 'Pada' directed by Kamal K M, 'Prison 77', directed by Alberto Rodriguez and 'Triangle of Sadness' will be screened on the second day.

'In the Mist' directed by Indrasis Acharya, 'The Last Page' directed by Atanu Ghosh, 'The Beheading of St John the Baptist directed by Sinisa Cvetic, 'Yes' directed by Sidhartha Siva, 'Both Sides of the Blade' by director Claire Denis, 'Tug of War' by Amil Shivji, 'The Whale' directed by Darren Aronofsky' and 'The Winter WIthin' directed by Aamir Bashir are the films that will be shown at the respective venues on the third day.

'Working Class Heroes' by Milos Pusic Serbia, 'The Hounds and the Runners | Vettapattikalum Oottakkarum' by Rarish G, 'Leila's Brothers' by Saeed Roustayi, 'Jaggi' by Anmol Sidhu, 'Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam' by Lijo Jose Pellissery and 'Great Depression' by Aravind H will be screened on the fourth day of the film festival.

On the concluding day, films like 'Amar Colony' by Siddharth Chauhan, 'Opium' by Aman Sachdeva, 'Chhello Show' by Pan Nalin, 'The Husband The Wife and Their Two Dead Sons', 'A Place of Our Own' by Ektara Collective and 'Freedom Fight' by Akhil Anilkumar, Kunjila Mascillamani, Francies, Jeo Baby and Jithin Issac Thomas will be screened. Debutant director Indhu V S's film '19 (1)(a)' featuring Nithya Menen and Vijay Sethupathi is the closing film of the festival.

Open forums, seminars at the old Police station ground, exhibition of cinema history and cultural programs, will also be held at the festival.

The International Film Festival of Kottayam is being conducted jointly by the Kerala Chalachitra Academy and the Kottayam Film Society in association with Information and Public Relations department and various film organizations.