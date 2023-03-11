'Medicines' found from Delhi farm house where Satish Kaushik partied a day before his death

New Delhi: Investigators probing the death of 66-year-old noted Bollywood actor Satish Kaushik have recovered some 'medicines' from the farm house where he attended a party, an official said on Saturday. The actor had attended the party a day before his death.

"We are waiting for an autopsy report to ascertain the cause of his death. Some medicines were recovered from the farmhouse in Bijwasan where Kaushik attended a party. A list of guests has also been made," said a senior police official.

Post-mortem of the veteran actor was conducted at Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital here. A senior police official said that they had received information regarding Kaushik's death from Fortis hospital in Gurugram.

The actor-writer-director Kaushik – remembered as 'Calendar' (his character in Mr India) – passed away late on Wednesday.

Born in Haryana, Kaushik was an alumnus of the NSD and the FTII, and started his film career in the early 1980s. He penned the dialogues for the 1983 classic 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron', which acquired a cult following over the years.

He is also known for his comic roles as 'Pappu Pager' in 'Deewana Mastana' among many others.