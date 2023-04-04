Janhvi Kapoor spotted with this politician's grandson at Tirupati Balaji temple

Mumbai: Actress Janhvi Kapoor who was last seen in 'Mili' was spotted at the Tirupati Balaji temple in Tirumala along with her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. A video of the duo visiting the temple together has already gone viral on social media. Shikhar Pahariya is the grandson of the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Sushilkumar Shinde.



Though the duo have been spotted together a couple of times, neither of them have confirmed rumours that they are dating.

In the video, Janhvi is seen dressed in a pink and light green lehenga, while Shikhar was sported in a white dhoti and pink scarf. The two were seen offering prayers at the temple and were also accompanied by Jhanvi's sister Khushi Kapoor, who is Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's younger daughter.

Over the weekend, Shikhar was spotted posing with Janhvi's father-producer Boney Kapoor at the launch of NMACC.

On the work front, Janhvi is gearing up for the release of 'Bawaal' starring Varun Dhawan. Janhvi is all set to mark her Tollywood debut with Jr NTR's film 'NTR30'.

(with IANS inputs)