Priyanka Chopra reveals why it took her years to speak about 'being cornered' in Bollywood

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 04, 2023 12:39 PM IST
'Citadel' starring Priyanka and Richard Madden, is set to premiere on Prime Video on April 28. Photo: IANS

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who recently maintained that she left Bollywood because she was cornered 'by a certain set of influential people', has revealed why she decided to speak up about the incident after so long. The actress's statement had generated a lot of discussion on social media.

Priyanka was speaking to the media on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific press conference for the upcoming sci-fi spy thriller series 'Citadel', where she plays the lead role opposite Richard Madden.

Sharing the reason for speaking up after such a long time, she said: "First, I spoke during the podcast about my journey across my childhood, teenage years, the initial phase of my career and eventually the incident that changed a few things for me."

She added: "I have had tumultuous times back then, but today, I feel confident to speak about it in the hope that people at large would take notice of it, empathise (with me) and understand where I'm coming from. I felt it was a safe space for me to open up about the rocky patch in my professional journey."

'Citadel' is set to premiere on Prime Video on April 28.

(With IANS inputs)

