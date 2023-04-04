Shane Nigam courts controversy again? Actor reportedly walks out of 'RDX' film set

The shoot of debutant director Nahas Hidhayath's upcoming film 'RDX' has stalled after actor Shane Nigam walked out of the film sets. The incident happened on Monday night when senior actors like Lal, Babu Antony and Baiju Santhosh were present.

As per reports, Shane was adamant that he be given more prominence, compared to the rest of the actors. There are also rumours that the shoot of the film has been disrupted several times in the past due to Shane's behaviour.

On Tuesday morning, Antony Varghese, who is also one of the main actors in the film along with Shane Nigam and Neeraj Madhav, posted a note on his social media handle, which hinted that he was not happy with the turn of events. “No drama, please. Dedicated to those who are playing real-life drama here,” he wrote on Facebook.

The film is expected to be a high-voltage action thriller. It is reported that the actors have undergone rigorous training for the film. Shane Nigam is yet to respond to the allegations, though he posted some videos from the sets of the film on Tuesday.

This is not the first time that Shane Nigam has courted controversy. He had earlier locked horns with 'Veyil' makers during the shoot of the film. The producer and director of the film had alleged that Shane would often be late for the shoot of the film. They also claimed that the actor violated the film's clause and had changed his hairstyle during the shoot of the film, which forced the makers to stall the shoot for a month.