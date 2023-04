Shah Rukh Khan has landed in Kashmir for the shooting of his upcoming movie, Dunki. Several pictures and videos of the superstar from the valley have now surfaced on social media, leaving fans super excited. In the viral clip, SRK can be seen sporting an all-black attire.

Dunki, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu, is directed by National Film Award-winning director Rajkumar Hirani, marking the first collaboration between the actor and the director.