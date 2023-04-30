Ponniyin Selvan Part 2 crosses Rs 100 crore worldwide in two days, say reports

Mani Ratnam's magnum opus 'Ponniyin Selvan Part Two' is making waves across the country with many raving over the performances of the lead actors and the film's breathtaking visuals. Now, we hear the film, which theatres on April 28, is already turning out to be a blockbuster and has entered the Rs 100 crore club in just two days.

As per industry sources, the film has polled Rs 110 crore from various theatres across the globe, till date. The film collected over Rs 50 crore on the opening day.

In Kerala alone, the film collected Rs 5.2 crore in the first two days, creating a buzz in theatres, which have been facing a lull in the past few weeks. Ponniyin Selvan Part Two is expected to cross Rs 10 crore collection in four days.

In Tamil Nadu, the film collected Rs 7.45 crore on the second day alone, while in North America it grossed $ 2.80 million.

The movie, which features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Vikram, Karthi, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman and Aishwarya Lekshmi, is a sequel to Ponniyin Selvan One, which hit theatres almost seven months ago.