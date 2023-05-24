Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Jamie Foxx receives family support in rehabilitation facility following medical emergency

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 24, 2023 10:10 AM IST
Jamie Foxx
Actor Jamie Foxx. Photo: Jamie Foxx/Instagram
Topic | Entertainment News

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Jamie Foxx has found solace in the support of his family as he undergoes rehabilitation at a physical rehabilitation facility.

According to reports from 'Mirror.co.uk', the 55-year-old actor has been receiving treatment at a Chicago facility after being discharged from the hospital following a "medical emergency."

Jamie was hospitalized last month after falling ill while working on the set of his upcoming Netflix film, 'Back In Action'. 'Mirror.co.uk' further states that at the time, his daughter Corinne Foxx credited "quick action" for her father's path to recovery.

RELATED ARTICLES

Since then, Jamie has been "recuperating" outside of the hospital and has been photographed at the physical rehabilitation centre, spending time with his daughter.

TMZ obtained photographs of Corinne, accompanied by Jamie's close friend Dave Brown, visiting the actor. According to the publication, Jamie has been receiving "round-the-clock treatment" while his family continues to stand by his side.

A source informed the publication that Jamie arrived at the Chicago facility in late April after initially receiving treatment at an Atlanta hospital.
(With IANS inputs)

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.