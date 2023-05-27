The title poster of Sajid Yahiya's upcoming film 'Arikomban- Return of the King' has divided the internet. A section of netizens state that it is unfair to describe the rogue elephant as 'King', especially since it is creating panic in the forest regions of Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

On Saturday morning, the elephant was spotted running amok in Cumbum town.

The makers have introduced Arikomban as a king in the tagline, which reads 'Return of the King'. It has also been captioned: The Most Powerful Force on Earth is Justice.

Some people criticised the makers for turning Arikomban's life into a film. "Many people spent sleepless nights in fear of Arikomban. When you say the king is back, shouldn't everyone rejoice. That's not the situation here," wrote one person.

The makers had recently announced a film on the tusker, the shoot of which is expected to start soon. The movie will be filmed in Sigiriya, Sri Lanka, while other parts of the film will be shot in Chinnakanal, Idukki.