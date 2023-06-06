‘2018’ OTT release: Film Exhibitors’ body decides to shut down theatres for two days in protest

Kochi: The Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK) has decided to shut down theatres for two days, in protest against the filmmakers' decision to release the Malayalam blockbuster film ‘2018: Everyone is a Hero’ on an OTT platform just 33 days after the film hit theatres. The decision was taken at a meeting, which was called to discuss the violation of the 42-day window permitted by the Film Chamber between theatre and OTT releases.

According to FEUOK, ‘2018: Everyone is a Hero’, helmed by Jude Anthany Joseph will start streaming on June 7. The film was released in theatres on May 5. The film exhibitors’ body added that filmgoers who booked tickets online to watch movies in theatres in the next two days (June 7 and 8) will be given a refund.

Recently, many filmgoers had also expressed their unhappiness about the makers’ decision to release the film on an OTT platform this early.

Jude Anthany, meanwhile, maintained that it is important for him to ensure the film producer does not suffer any losses. “I am someone who tries to ensure that my producers are safe. That is why I found the SonyLiv deal a blessing from God. We did not deliberately dishonour any agreement," he said.