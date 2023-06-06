Swara Bhasker, Fahad Ahmad all set to welcome their first bundle of joy in October

Mumbai: Actress Swara Bhasker, who got married to political activist Fahad Ahmad announced her pregnancy on Tuesday. The actress took to Twitter posting a picture with her husband and announced the news to her followers. She also shared a glimpse of her blooming baby bump.

"Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together! Blessed, grateful, excited (and clueless!) as we step into a whole new world! @FahadZirarAhmad #comingsoon #Family #Newarrival #gratitude #OctoberBaby," she tweeted.

Swara and Fahad got married in February in court under the Special Marriage Act. The actor announced about her marriage to Ahmad on social media with a video of the couple.

In March, they had a series of celebrations with ceremonies, such as mehendi, sangeet and qawwali night events.

Besides being an acclaimed actor, Swara has taken part in various public protests, notably over CAA-NRC and against the attacks on students on the JNU campus. Fahad Ahmad is the president of the Maharashtra unit of Samajwadi Party Yuvjan Sabha.

(With IANS inputs)