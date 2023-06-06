Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Swara Bhasker, Fahad Ahmad all set to welcome their first bundle of joy in October

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 06, 2023 03:22 PM IST
In March, the couple had a series of celebrations with ceremonies, such as mehendi, sangeet and qawwali night events. Photos: IANS
Topic | Entertainment News

Mumbai: Actress Swara Bhasker, who got married to political activist Fahad Ahmad announced her pregnancy on Tuesday. The actress took to Twitter posting a picture with her husband and announced the news to her followers. She also shared a glimpse of her blooming baby bump.

"Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together! Blessed, grateful, excited (and clueless!) as we step into a whole new world! @FahadZirarAhmad #comingsoon #Family #Newarrival #gratitude #OctoberBaby," she tweeted.

Swara and Fahad got married in February in court under the Special Marriage Act. The actor announced about her marriage to Ahmad on social media with a video of the couple.

RELATED ARTICLES

In March, they had a series of celebrations with ceremonies, such as mehendi, sangeet and qawwali night events.

Besides being an acclaimed actor, Swara has taken part in various public protests, notably over CAA-NRC and against the attacks on students on the JNU campus. Fahad Ahmad is the president of the Maharashtra unit of Samajwadi Party Yuvjan Sabha.

(With IANS inputs)

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.