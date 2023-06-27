Kamal Haasan rewards Coimbatore woman bus driver with car amidst job controversy

Kamal Haasan showed his generosity on Monday by presenting a car to a woman from Coimbatore. This woman had made headlines recently after leaving her job as a bus driver due to a controversy involving the issuance of a travel ticket to DMK MP Kanimozhi.

The car was provided to Sharmila, Coimbatore's first woman bus driver, on behalf of the "Kamal Panbattu Maiam" (Kamal Cultural Center) to enable her to become a driver-entrepreneur, the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief said in a statement.

Coimbatore's first woman bus driver #Sharmila who quit her job after a controversy erupted over issuing a ticket to DMK MP Kanimozhi, has been gifted with a brand new car by MNM leader #KamalHaasan 👌 nice gesture! pic.twitter.com/vJxRlHH0Ie — Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) June 26, 2023

"I was anguished over the recent debate surrounding Sharmila, who was a very good example to women of her age. Sharmila should not remain a mere driver. My belief is to create many Sharmilas," he added. She would now use the car for rental service and become an entrepreneur, he added.

Last week, barely minutes after Kanimozhi took a ride from Gandhipuram to Peelamedu in Coimbatore in the bus driven by Sharmila, the latter had said she had to give up her "dream job" allegedly after her colleague disrespected the DMK Parliamentarian and also because her management accused her of seeking publicity by inviting prominent personalities to travel in the bus.

She claimed she had intimated her management about the proposed visit of the MP but she could not digest the "disrespect" meted out to the DMK leader. The transport firm denied being informed about Kanimozhi's visit and insisted Sharmila had left on her own accord.

(With PTI inputs)