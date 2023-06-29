Youth who recreated iconic 'Godfather' scene featuring Mollywood's superstars says he's not proud of video

The maker of the viral deepfake video featuring Mohanlal, Mammootty and Fahadh Faasil as the iconic characters in 'The Godfather' has admitted that he is not proud of his work. Taking to Instagram, the youth who goes by the name vavvalmanusyan, says his only intention was to generate awareness about deepfake technology and the need to exercise caution while using the AI tool.

“I am not proud of making 'The Godfather' video. I had not expected it to go this viral. My only objective was to generate awareness about this technology, while also telling people to be careful while handling the tool. At least some of you would have understood this is a mediocre video. I could have created a better product by increasing the processing depth, but I made this mediocre video on purpose. The deepfake technology is among the many AI applications available on the web. This technology is not even new. It's five years old, though people are only becoming more aware of it now,” he said.

He added that it's scary that the video has become viral. “Many people commented that I am a genius. No, I am not, I am just like you. Anybody can make such videos using photos and videos. They can create fake videos and photos using photos that were uploaded on Facebook earlier and publish it as porn,” he said.

The youth added that he has not slept properly for the past two days. “Initially, I was happy about the response my work generated. But later, I started getting calls from people, including the media, who were curious to know how I created this work. I am feeling paranoid. I won't create fake videos anymore. I also won't make any videos using anyone's images without their permission. I am done,” he said.

While some people have appreciated the man's empathy, others said he need not take any moral responsibility for what people do on the internet. “Bad people will misuse money, bad people will misuse relationships, bad people will misuse power, bad people will misuse technology. You are not responsible for what bad people do,” wrote one person.

About the video

The viral deepfake video circulating on social media features a scene from 'The Godfather' with an intriguing twist. Instead of the original cast members Al Pacino, Alex Rocco, and John Cazale, this rendition showcases renowned Malayalam actors Mohanlal, Mammootty, and Fahadh Faasil in their respective roles.

Mohanlal embodies the charismatic Michael Corleone, flawlessly capturing the essence of Pacino's iconic character with his subtle expressions. Fahadh's uncanny resemblance to John Cazale leaves viewers astounded as he embodies the role of Fredo. However, it is Mammootty who steals the spotlight as Moe Greene, delivering a captivating performance.