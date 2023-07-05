King Khan's airport appearance reveal no trace of injury amid accident speculations

Mumbai: In a surprising turn of events, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport, putting an end to speculations surrounding his alleged accident. The viral photos circulating on social media captured Khan looking healthy, energetic, and completely uninjured, much to the relief of his fans and netizens.

Earlier reports had indicated that Khan had suffered a minor accident while filming an undisclosed project in the United States, resulting in a nose injury. However, the latest airport pictures tell a different story, as the actor appeared unscathed and showed no visible signs of any mishap.

Shah Rukh Khan, who made a powerful comeback with the film 'Pathaan' directed by Siddharth Anand earlier this year, is now gearing up for his upcoming release 'Jawan'. Directed by Atlee, this mass-action entertainer is scheduled to hit the screens in September, generating immense anticipation among his devoted fan base.