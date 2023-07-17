Salman Khan threatens legal action against fake casting agents

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has threatened legal action against those using his identity or his company's name for fraud purposes. According to him, neither he nor his production banner Salman Khan Films are associated with any third party for casting in films.

The actor took to Instagram to issue the stern warning. These are his words: 'Official warning. This is to clarify that neither Mr Salman Khan nor Salman Khan Films are casting for any film currently. We have not hired any casting agents for any of our future films."

"Legal action will be taken if any party is found falsely using Mr Khan's or SKF's name in any unauthorised manner."



Salman Khan Films (SKF) was established by the 'Dabangg' star in 2011. It has backed movies such as 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', 'Hero', 'Dabangg 3', 'Antim: The Final Truth' and 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.'

On the acting front, Salman will next be seen in 'Tiger 3' with Katrina Kaif.

(With IANS inputs)