Cinematic showdown: 'Oppenheimer' outperforms 'Barbie' on opening day

In a showdown hailed as the decade's most iconic clash, Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' and Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' have finally graced theatres worldwide on Friday, July 21. The films had sent waves of excitement not only through India but across the globe, with audiences eagerly awaiting their arrival. After months of intense anticipation, innovative marketing strategies, and promotional campaigns, the verdict is in, as the makers release the opening day box office numbers.

Nolan's ambitious project, 'Oppenheimer,' has undeniably emerged victorious in this fierce battle, drawing an astounding Rs 13 crore on its opening day in India. The figure is set to soar even higher, as theatres have been running at full capacity throughout the weekend.

On the other side of the spectrum, 'Barbie,' Gerwig's slice-of-life drama, showcased a respectable performance, earning Rs 5 crore on its opening day. While it may be less than half of 'Oppenheimer's' earnings, the numbers are still commendable considering the film's concept and screen distribution.

The clash of these two cinematic gems has ignited the entertainment world, leaving audiences captivated and engaged. As the battle continues at the box office, fans eagerly await to see the final outcome in the coming weeks.