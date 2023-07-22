Cinematic showdown: 'Oppenheimer' outperforms 'Barbie' on opening day

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 22, 2023 03:06 PM IST
The clash of these two cinematic gems has ignited the entertainment world, leaving audiences captivated and engaged. Photo: Twitter/@CinemaTweets1

In a showdown hailed as the decade's most iconic clash, Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' and Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' have finally graced theatres worldwide on Friday, July 21. The films had sent waves of excitement not only through India but across the globe, with audiences eagerly awaiting their arrival. After months of intense anticipation, innovative marketing strategies, and promotional campaigns, the verdict is in, as the makers release the opening day box office numbers.

Nolan's ambitious project, 'Oppenheimer,' has undeniably emerged victorious in this fierce battle, drawing an astounding Rs 13 crore on its opening day in India. The figure is set to soar even higher, as theatres have been running at full capacity throughout the weekend.

On the other side of the spectrum, 'Barbie,' Gerwig's slice-of-life drama, showcased a respectable performance, earning Rs 5 crore on its opening day. While it may be less than half of 'Oppenheimer's' earnings, the numbers are still commendable considering the film's concept and screen distribution.

RELATED ARTICLES

The clash of these two cinematic gems has ignited the entertainment world, leaving audiences captivated and engaged. As the battle continues at the box office, fans eagerly await to see the final outcome in the coming weeks.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout