Director Siddique's health in critical condition, filmmaker on ECMO support

The health condition of Director Siddique, who has been admitted to the Intensive care Unit at Amrita Hospital continues to remain critical. He is on a ventilator under the support of ECMO. Meanwhile, the doctors said only after 24 hours they can give an answer. Sources from the hospital said there will be a board meeting with the doctors, and they will soon release a medical bulletin.

Siddique was admitted to the hospital following a liver ailment on July 10th. He was already suffering from respiratory ailments. His condition worsened following an infection in the respiratory system and it later affected the liver.

Though they suggested a liver transplant surgery, the situation was deemed complicated due to the poor functioning of his inner organs. And the heart attack worsened his condition.