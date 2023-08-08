Major Ravi visits director Siddique, discusses his condition with hospital authorities

Our Correspondent
Published: August 08, 2023 04:52 PM IST
Siddique, Major Ravi. Photo: Manorama Online

Major Ravi paid a visit to the hospital to see Director Siddique. But since he was admitted to the ICU, he couldn’t meet the filmmaker. But Major said he spoke to the hospital authorities about his health condition.

“He is having breathing issues. Creatine has also increased. Since he is admitted to the critical ICU, I couldn’t see him. Three days ago he was transferred back to the hospital room. But then he had a heart attack that worsened his condition.

There weren’t major issues. I had met a very happy Siddique at a function three months ago.  Doctors are talking to his family. Let’s pray,” said Major.

Siddique was admitted to the hospital following a liver ailment on July 10th. He was already suffering from respiratory ailments. His condition worsened following an infection in the respiratory system and it later affected the liver.

Though they suggested a liver transplant surgery, the situation was deemed complicated due to the poor functioning of his inner organs. And the heart attack worsened his condition.

