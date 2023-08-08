‘Pushpa Two: The Rule’ poster released on Fafa’s birthday

Birthday boy Fahadh Faasil who turned 41 today had a special gift from the team of 'Pushpa 2'. They released a stunning character poster featuring Fahadh as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat on his special day. His fans are awaiting yet another stunning act from Fafa, as the cruel cop who creates havoc for Pushpa in 'Pushpa 2'. 'Maamannan' was his latest release.

The highlight of the Sukumar-directed 'Pushpa 2', produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner of Maithri Movie Makers will be the performances of Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil. Rashmika Mandanna is the female lead.

Others in the film are Dhanunjay, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Baradwaj, and Ajay Gosh. Music is by Devi Sri Prasad, cinematography by Mirosław Kuba Brożek and editing by Karthik Sreenivas.