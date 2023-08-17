From being stung by a bee to braving extreme weather, Manikandan Achari on 'Malaikottai Vaaliban' shoot

The Lijo Jose Pellissery-Mohanlal movie ‘Malaikottai Valiban’ is one of the most awaited films this year. And any update about the film generates a lot of discussion on social media. Now, Manikandan Achari, who is also part of the movie, has shared some interesting anecdotes about the film.

The actor recalled how the cast and crew braved extreme weather conditions during the shoot of the film in Rajasthan. “We had to deal with extreme weather conditions and someone or the other would fall sick on the sets. If the days were hot, nights would be extremely cold. Many members from the team would have to make frequent trips to the hospital. After the Rajasthan shoot, we shifted to Chennai,” said the actor who will share screen space with actor Mohanlal in the movie. The actor spoke to Manorama News during the rehearsal camp of Mazhavil Manorama Entertainment Awards 2023, which will be telecast on August 19, 20.

Manikandan also revealed that the team encountered a honey bee attack on the film set. “One day, we saw several junior artists running amok on the sets. Some were falling over each other and behaving as if some monster had been let loose. Before I could comprehend the situation, a bee had stung my face. That’s when I realized what was happening,” he said.