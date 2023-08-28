Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' generates massive pre-release excitement with lightning-fast ticket sales

Following 'Pathaan', anticipation for Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' has reached its zenith. Although the film is set to hit theatres on September 7th, the wait is proving to be quite a test for his fervent fans. While advance bookings for 'Jawan' kicked off in international circuits like the US, UAE, Australia, and Saudi Arabia, only a handful of theatres in Mumbai have initiated bookings in India. However, the lightning speed at which tickets sold out exceeded all expectations.

Certain reports indicate that 'Jawan' tickets were snapped up within a mere 15 minutes, even those with a steep price tag of Rs 1,100, demonstrating the eagerness of moviegoers.

Helmed by Atlee Kumar, the movie stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role and boasts a supporting cast including Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra, and Deepika Padukone. Scheduled for release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, the film promises an exciting cinematic experience.