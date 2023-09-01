From 'One Piece' to 'Nalla Nilavulla Rathri': New OTT releases this week

With the arrival of the weekend, a plethora of fresh releases grace the screens of various OTT platforms this week. Let's take a glimpse at a selection of films and series that deserve your attention.

One Piece (English)

An epic live-action retelling of Eiichiro Oda's best-selling manga, One Piece follows the thrilling journey of a spirited young explorer, Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy), on his quest to become the Pirate King. Alongside his crew, the Straw Hat Pirates, Luffy embarks on an incredible adventure across the ocean's vast realms. Their path is fraught with challenges, from escaping the Navy to clashing with rival pirates and confronting perilous unknowns. At the heart of it all is the pursuit of the legendary treasure known as One Piece.

Streaming on Netflix from August 31.

The Wheel of Time Season 2 (English)

References from the second and third volumes of the series, namely The Great Hunt and The Dragon Reborn, will be incorporated into the upcoming Season 2 of The Wheel of Time. This fantasy series, brimming with action, adventure, and drama, derives its plotlines from character development rather than strict adherence to the novels. Consequently, the adaptation won't mirror the books precisely. The new season will seamlessly continue from where the first season concluded. The show boasts a diverse and talented international cast, led by the multi-award-winning Rosamund Pike, who portrays the magical practitioner Moiraine Damodred within The Wheel of Time's exceptional ensemble.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from September 1.

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story (Hindi)

Continuing the Scam franchise, the online series Scam 2003 emerges as the second instalment, aiming to replicate the success of its predecessor, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. This gripping show draws inspiration from real events, centring around Abdul Karim Telgi, a fruit vendor hailing from Khanapur, Karnataka. Telgi orchestrated a criminal empire by fabricating stamp documents, and the series delves into his rise to prominence and the intricate web of his brilliant but illegal scheme.

Streaming on SonyLIV from September 1.

Nalla Nilavulla Rathri (Malayalam)

The movie centres around a reunion of former college friends, with Kurien facing financial challenges. Reconnecting with his college buddies Dominic and Joshi, the trio is joined by Rajeev and Peter, fellow alumni who together operated an organic vegetable venture. Kurien's proposal to secure a reliable client and invest in a home in Shimoga triggers a significant turning point. Although the group hesitates initially, they eventually embrace the idea and journey there. The film captures the unfolding events and interactions during their stay at the premises.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from August 30.

Friday Night Plan (Hindi)

Babil Khan takes on the role of the studious elder sibling in Friday Night Plan, while Amrith Jayan impressively portrays the mischievous younger brother. Together, they form an ideal duo, ready to seize control of the year's most stylish and trendsetting party.

Streaming on Netflix from September 1.

DD Returns (Tamil)

In the horror comedy-drama 'DD Returns', the focus is on the Fernandes family, who find themselves haunted. A group of thieves, after a successful heist, unknowingly seek shelter in their home. The restless spirits, longing for companionship, unleash their mischievous nature. Trapped without an obvious way out, survival hinges on outsmarting the supernatural forces. Unfazed by the spectres, Santhanam’s crew embarks on a suspense-filled journey, blending ghostly encounters, humour, and cunning tactics that lead to an eagerly awaited climax.

Streaming on ZEE5 from September 1.