Lokesh Kanagaraj says he will take blame for use of cuss word in 'Leo' trailer

The trailer of the upcoming Vijay movie 'Leo' has stirred up controversy after a section of netizens criticised the makers for incorporating a cuss word. In the movie, Vijay who plays the character Parthi mouths an expletive, while speaking to his wife, who is essayed by Trisha. This has not gone down well with a few who alleged that the dialogue is derogatory to women.

However, now, the film director Lokesh Kanagaraj, who has helmed the blockbusters 'Vikram' and 'Kaithi', said he was willing to take the blame for the dialogue. He also added that Vijay was initially hesitant to say the word, but later agreed when Lokesh explained why it was important for him to say it in the movie. Lokesh also said he did not use the word intentionally, but only because it was important to convey the character's emotions. “Anger and emotion need not only be expressed through violence but also through words,” he said.

Meanwhile, actor and politician Seeman, who came out in support of the actor, explained that it is not always possible to be respectful in films, because movies are meant to show diverse characters and emotions. The movie, which is supposed to hit theatres on October 19, boasts of an ensemble cast, including Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Priya Anand, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, among others. The trailer of the film garnered 25 million views within a very short time, even beating Vijay's previous movie 'Bigil'.