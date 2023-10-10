Ranbir Kapoor to give up alcohol, meat to 'feel pure' for 'Ramayan': Reports

Ranbir Kapoor is reportedly fully committed to his portrayal of Lord Ram in filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming retelling of the Hindu epic, Ramayan. While the film's official announcement is pending, Tiwari is said to be leading the project, casting Ranbir as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and KGF star Yash as the formidable demon king, Ravan.

According to a KoiMoi report, Ranbir's decision to abstain from alcohol and meat isn't merely for public perception but stems from his dedication to the role of Lord Ram. A source revealed, 'While the film is in production, Ranbir will completely refrain from consuming alcohol and meat. These choices reflect not just his public image but also his commitment as a devoted actor striving to embody the purity and virtue of Sri Rama. Moreover, Ranbir isn't one to indulge in late nights and wild parties'.

Though Ranbir has chosen to remain tight-lipped about the project's details, his recent transformation from a long-haired appearance to a clean-shaven look in the city has certainly grabbed everyone's attention, signalling his earnest approach to the role.