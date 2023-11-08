German actor Suzanne Bernert to play Sonia Gandhi in Mammootty-starrer 'Yatra 2'

Our Correspondent
Published: November 08, 2023 05:01 PM IST
The film will feature Mammootty as the former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh. Photo | Instagram (Suzannebernert)

Yatra 2, which is the sequel to the Mammootty-starrer 'Yatra' will feature German-Indian actor Suzanne Bernert who will play the role of Sonia Gandhi in the movie. The film, directed by Mani V Raghav will see Mammootty reprising the role of political stalwart and former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh Y S R Reddy. Tamil actor Jiiva will play Jaganmohan Reddy.

Suzanne had previously essayed Sonia Gandhi's role in the TV series 7 RCR and also the documentary 'Pradhanmantri', which featured the former president of the Indian National Congress (INC). Suzanne is the wife of the late Akhil Mishra, who was best known for his role as the librarian in the blockbuster movie '3 Idiots'. 

'Yatra', which released in 2019, had revolved around Y S Rajasekhar Reddy's padayatra. Though it received critical applause, the film did not do well at the box office. 'Yatra 2', which is expected to hit theatres in 2024, also features Mahesh Manjrekar. Rajiv Kumar Aneja is also expected to play a prominent role in the movie.

