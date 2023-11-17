Mammootty to play a homosexual in 'Kaathal-The Core'? Leaked plotline creates social media frenzy

'Kaathal-The Core', which is all set to hits theatres on November 23, is among Mammootty's most anticipated film releases this year. The film directed by 'The Great Indian Kitchen' filmmaker Jeo Baby also features Jyothika in the lead. Now, a plotline of the film, which has been allegedly leaked, is doing rounds on social media. As per the leaked plotline, Omana (Jyothika) files for a divorce from her husband George (Mammootty), just two days after he decides to contest the upcoming panchayat elections. Omana alleges he has been in a homosexual relationship for years.

This character arc for Mammootty has shocked fans of the superstar, though many are applauding him for his choice of characters. “I doubt if any other Indian actor or star would pick such a diverse subject as Mammootty. Super psyched for the film. Definitely watching First Day First Show,” wrote Haricharan Pudippedi, an entertainment correspondent on X, formerly Twitter. Another comment read: With all due respect to SRK, Kamal etc., is the arc of Mammootty since 2019, the greatest ever for an Indian actor-superstar? Unda, Mamangam, Shylock, Bheeshma Parvam, Rorschach, Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, Puzhu, Kannur Squad, and now this..what a synopsis."

I doubt if any other Indian actor/star can pick such diverse subjects as @mammukka 🙏



This plot of #KaathalTheCore 👌



Super psyched for the film. Definitely watching FDFS pic.twitter.com/GPsoUWi6pi — Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) November 16, 2023

Meanwhile, another plotline also surfaced on Facebook, which claims Mammootty's character in 'Kaathal- The Core' has a dirty past and he had once mistreated an eight-year-old boy. The film produced by MammoottyKampany will also be screened at this year's International Film Festival of Kerala.