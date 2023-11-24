I didn't think Arjun Reddy was a violent film: Rashmika Mandanna

Ranbir Kapoor, along with Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, producer Bhushan Kumar, and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, graced the trailer launch of their action thriller film 'Animal' in New Delhi.

At the event, Rashmika Mandanna took a stand in support of director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, defending his previous movies, including 'Kabir Singh' and 'Arjun Reddy.' Expressing her perspective, she stated, "When I watched Kabir Singh or Arjun Reddy, I didn't think they were violent films. They were high in intensity, and the films are also high in emotions. Sandeep, as a director, is unapologetically real. People sugarcoat things for the screen, but he doesn't do that."

Rashmika Mandanna continued, stressing Sandeep's distinctive approach, "It's so amazing because nobody else does that in cinema. He is a very smart director. The anticipation for the film is significant because we are portraying real lives that are true to the core, and we have nothing to lie about those characters."