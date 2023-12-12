After a surprise appearance in 'Leo', filmmaker Anurag Kashyap set to make his Malayalam debut

Actor-filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who was in Thiruvananthapuram as part of the screening of his film 'Kennedy' at the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), revealed that he will soon be seen in a Malayalam film without divulging any details. Kashyap, however, added that the shoot will begin in January 2024.

"I have finalised a film. I haven't asked the director what I need to do, but I will be part of the film," he said with a laugh. There are reports that the filmmaker will be collaborating with 'Neelavelicham' director Aashiq Abu. Anurag had also made a surprise appearance in the blockbuster film 'Leo.' "I do things like that," he quipped when asked about his appearance in the movie.

The filmmaker also expressed his happiness with the response his film 'Kennedy' is receiving on his home turf. He added that the standing ovation he received at Cannes for his film was good, but he is even happier with the response 'Kennedy' received at the Kolkata International Film Fest and the Mumbai Film Fest."