Timothee Chalamet thinks he would have played a ‘reject’ in ‘Barbie’

Timothee Chalamet remains in the dark about the details of his abandoned 'Barbie' cameo. The 27-year-old actor shared that he and Saoirse Ronan were initially slated for brief roles in Greta Gerwig's successful film, but the specific characters they would have portrayed never materialized. Chalamet mentioned on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" that he has no idea which rejected Kens or Barbies he would have played, speculating that it might have been a French variant or some other rejected character.

Even though Chalamet never got to appear in "Barbie", he did get the chance to see the set as it had just finished being built when his movie "Wonka” completed filming.

He said, "It was kind of going from like a fantastical London chocolate (set, to this) insane ('Barbie' set)."

Gerwig confessed earlier this year that she "was so annoyed" that she couldn't fit appearances from Chalamet and Ronan in the picture - which featured Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the lead roles - as it "felt like doing something without my children."

The 40-year-old filmmaker told CinemaBlend, "Well, it was always going to have to be a sort of smaller thing because (Saoirse) was actually producing at the time, which I am so proud of her for. And of course, it's brilliant. But it was going to be a speciality cameo. I was also going to do a speciality cameo with Timmy, and both of them couldn't do it and I was so annoyed. But I love them so much."

