TTE pushed to death by drunk passenger was passionate about acting, played small roles in films

K Vinod, a Traveling Ticket Examiner (TTE) who was pushed to death by a drunk passenger from a moving train, was passionate about movies and often appeared in small roles in Malayalam films. Vinod was last seen in the film 'Nalla Nilavulla Rathri' directed by Murphy Devassy.

Vinod debuted on the silver screen in his friend and director Aashiq Abu movie 'Gangster,' featuring Mammootty in the lead. Vinod played a prominent gang member in the film. He also appeared in movies, including 'Pulimurugan' and 'Ennum Eppozhum', headlined by Mohanlal.

Vinod with actor Sreenivasan. Photo | Facebook

Producer Sandra Thomas who bankrolled 'Nalla Nilavulla Rathri' was devastated on learning about Vinod's death. According to her, Vinod was a promising actor. “We spoke recently. He had shared his enthusiasm about movies and even made me promise I would involve him in my next movie. I was blown by his performance in Nalla Nilavulla Rathri and had decided I would cast him in my upcoming projects,” she wrote on Facebook.

Vinod who was on duty on the Ernakulam-Patna Express reportedly asked a drunk passenger who was traveling without a ticket to exit at the next railway station. The Odisha native, identified as Rajnikanth, who was angered by the TTE's demand pushed Vinod out of the train. The TTE's remains were found under the rail-over-bridge near Mulankunnathukavu. He was reportedly run over by a passing train.