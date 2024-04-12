Shah Rukh Khan, son AbRam greet fans outside Mannat during Eid festivities

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 12, 2024 03:12 PM IST
SRK wore a white plain kurta pyjama and was accompanied by his youngest son. Photos | Facebook

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his son AbRam greeted fans outside their residence Mannat, on the occasion of Eid. A video of the actor smiling and waving at the massive crowd has gone viral on social media.

SRK wore a white plain kurta pyjama, and sported his signature 'Pathaan' ponytail look as he greeted the massive crowd. He was accompanied by his younger son AbRam.

Taking to social media, SRK wrote: “Eid Mubarak everyone… and thank you for making my day so special. May Allah bless us all with love, happiness and prosperity.” The actor has recently won the hearts of the fans with his portrayal of Vikram Rathore in ‘Jawan’. He also had a special appearance in Salman Khan-starrer ‘Tiger 3’.

SRK last appeared in ‘Dunki’ which revolved around illegal immigration. The film stars Taapsee Pannu, and Vicky Kaushal.

