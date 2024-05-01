Mammootty's 'Turbo' races into theatres ahead of schedule; new release date announced

Mammootty's upcoming film 'Turbo' is set to hit theatres earlier than anticipated, with the superstar confirming a new release date of May 24. This announcement was made through a poster shared on social media, where Mammootty announced, 'Turbo mode activated! Arriving faster! Screening worldwide from 23/05/2024'.

Mammootty had previously stated during Vishu, that the film would premiere on June 13. Directed by Vysakh, 'Turbo' is anticipated to be a high-octane mass-action entertainer. This movie marks the reunion of Mammootty and Vysakh after their collaboration on 'Pokkiri Raja' and its sequel 'Madhura Raja'.

Alongside Mammootty, the film features Kannada actor Raj B Shetty, Telugu actor Sunil, and Anjana Jayaprakash in pivotal roles.