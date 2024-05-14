Sanal Kumar Sasidharan releases Tovino-starrer 'Vazhakku' online, receives backlash for move

Sanal Kumar Sasidharan who recently alleged that Tovino Thomas had hindered the commercial release of his film 'Vazhakku' in theatres took the dispute with the actor further by releasing the film on Vimeo, a video content sharing platform. The director had alleged that Tovino, who was also the producer of the movie, did not take any efforts to ensure an OTT release for the movie. He also claimed that Tovino was worried that the film's release would affect his image as a star.

However, Tovino dismissed the allegations and claimed that online streaming platforms were not willing to take up the film since Sanal was not interested in sharing the creative rights to these platforms. He also maintained that Sanal's public image had affected the OTT opportunities since the director was involved in a stalking case filed by actor Manju Warrier, during that period.

Sanal's move to release the full film on Vimeo has received backlash on social media with many people accusing the director of causing huge losses to the producer of the movie. “Tovino spent Rs 27 lakh for the film and did not receive any remuneration for the project. Yet you chose to screen the full movie on a video sharing app. This is unjust,” wrote a netizen.