Are Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal expecting? Viral video triggers pregnancy rumours

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has ignited pregnancy rumours following a viral video capturing her walking along with husband Vicky Kaushal in London. As per reports, the couple is currently enjoying a vacation in the British capital. However, on Monday, a short clip emerged online, leading fans to speculate that they may be expecting their first child together.

In the viral video, Katrina and Vicky can be seen strolling through Baker Street in London. Among the comments accompanying the video, one user remarked, 'She looks preggors!'. Another comment suggested, 'Katrina and her penchant for privacy. She appears more pregnant than even Deepika, indicating she may deliver sooner. Perhaps she went to London to evade the paparazzi. She does seem pregnant, evident in her walking gait.'

This isn't the first time a Bollywood actress has been subjected to pregnancy rumours before confirming it herself. Deepika Padukone, for instance, experienced similar speculation before officially announcing her pregnancy.