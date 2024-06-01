Vignesh Shivan visits Disneyland with Nayanthara. ‘Came here 12 years ago with just Rs 1,000’

Director Vignesh Shivan and actor-wife Nayanthara recently shared a couple of photos from their China tour on social media. Some of them include a trip to Disneyland Resort in Hong Kong. Vignesh recalled how he had visited the amusement park 12 years ago to seek permission for the shoot of his debut film 'Podaa Podi', featuring Silambarasan and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. "Came here 12 years back, with slippers & 1000 rupees in hand for asking permission for Poda podi shooting to get here with my lovely babies my family felt sweet, emotional & satisfying," he wrote.

Many people praised the director’s dedication and also said he was blessed to have Nayanthara as his better half. Vignesh and Nayanthara often posts pictures of their family on social media. Most of them feature their twin sons, who were born in 2022.

Nayanthara who was last seen in the Bollywood movie ‘Jawan’ has signed up for a slew of movies, including two films in Malayalam. She will be part of Nivin Pauly-starrer ‘Dear Students’ directed by Sandeep Kumar.