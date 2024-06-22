'Kalki 2898 AD' new trailer teases epic battles and prophetic revelations

Nag Ashwin's eagerly awaited sci-fi film 'Kalki 2898 AD' is gearing up for its theatrical release, scheduled for June 27. As anticipation builds, the film's team has unveiled a new trailer offering deeper insights into the director's visionary world.

The latest trailer confirms a pivotal plot point: Deepika's character carries the prophesied Kalki avatar. Amitabh Bachchan's character delivers a powerful line, "God resides in your womb," hinting at the significance of her pregnancy. He plays Aswatthama, determined to safeguard her and her unborn child, even battling Prabhas's character and all adversaries who stand in their way.

Adding to the intrigue, Kamal Haasan's character, shown as a sage-like figure, reflects on humanity's unchanging nature despite technological advancements. His enigmatic presence as the antagonist, Supreme Yaskin, promises complex dynamics in the narrative.

Moreover, the trailer showcases Prabhas in a new robotic suit, embodying his role as Bhairava, the relentless bounty hunter ready to confront formidable challenges.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, known for critically acclaimed 'Mahanati', 'Kalki 2898 AD' marks his ambitious third venture. The film stars Prabhas as Bhairava, with Keerthy Suresh lending her voice to Bujji (BU-JZ-1), his AI droid companion. Deepika Padukone portrays Sumati (SUM-80), the pivotal character on the run while carrying the Kalki avatar.

As the release date approaches, "Kalki 2898 AD" promises a compelling blend of futuristic visuals, intense drama, and philosophical undertones, shaping up to be a cinematic spectacle worth anticipating.