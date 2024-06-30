T20 World Cup win: Celebrities join nation in congratulating Team India

New Delhi: Celebrities from all walks of life joined a delirious nation to cheer Team India for pulling off an incredible T20 World Cup win against South Africa at the Kensington Oval, Barbados, on Saturday night. Chiranjeevi, Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna are among the galaxy of film stars who wished the team.

Tollywood's Mega Star Chiranjeevi could not contain his joy, like every other Indian. Going on X, he commented: "INDIA ON TOP OF THE WORLD!!! What an ABSOLUTELY FANTASTIC way to win the ICC T20 World Cup after 17 long years!!! Bravo Virat Kohli!"

Continuing with his roll of honour, Chiranjeevi said: "Take a bow Bumrah, Hardik, Axar, Arshdeep and the triumphant captain Rohit Sharma and the entire team for the superb performances!!! And that out-of-the-world catch by Surya Kumar Yadav is just WOW!!"

Senior actor Anupam Kher could only exclaim "India" like an excited child in a toy store as he took to Instagram Reels to celebrate India's historic win after 2007. Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna forwarded the BCCI's celebratory post on X that simply said: "CHAMPIONS!"

Rising Bollywood star Varun Dhawan had more to say. Taking to Instagram, he wrote: "What a team what performances @rohitsharma45 leading from the front in every game @virat.kohli the #goat playing his last T20 for India bringing so much joy to every Indian. Rahul Dravid was always one of my most favourite players and now to see him win a World Cup as a coach hits the spot. Bharat Mata ki JAI."

