WCC applauds release of Hema committee report after four-year wait

The Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) has enthusiastically welcomed the State Information Commission's recent mandate to unveil the findings of the Justice Hema Committee report. This significant decision arrives over four years after the report was initially presented to the State government, aiming to tackle issues of sexual harassment and gender inequality within the Malayalam film industry.

The Justice Hema Committee report is anticipated to contain revelations that could profoundly affect prominent figures in the industry, sparking strong demands for reform. The directive from the State Information Commission to the Culture Department to make the report public is seen as a vital development.

The WCC conveyed their optimism and relief through an official social media statement, saying, "The Women in Cinema Collective wholeheartedly welcomes the State Information Commission’s order to release the findings of the Justice Hema Committee report. The order that breaks the long and disappointing silence indeed gives hope to all of us who have been relentlessly striving to break through."

Emphasising the significance of this disclosure, the WCC noted that the prolonged silence had left many questions unresolved. "We would like to revisit many questions that we have continued asking over the years as the Justice Hema Committee report once again surfaces and becomes the topic of discussion. Suggesting to implement solutions without revealing the findings was an exercise of mockery of the system. Hence, we strongly believe that this move to reveal the findings with accountability can be an authentic basis for real solutions, change, and progress."