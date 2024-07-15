'Careful', Aaradhaya cautions paparazzi while walking with Aishwarya Rai at airport

Aishwarya Rai and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan had a packed weekend, attending the wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. On Sunday night, a paparazzo shared videos on Instagram capturing Aishwarya and Aaradhya's arrival at the Mumbai airport.

As they approached the airport security, the paparazzi drew closer, causing Aaradhya to become alarmed. She turned around and firmly repeated her mother's request to the photographers to be 'careful'.

Aishwarya then looked at her daughter, who gently rested her head on her mother's shoulder. When the photographers asked Aishwarya to pose for them again, she turned, waved, and thanked them. Aaradhya also waved warmly at the photographers before they both entered the building.

The duo attended the Shubh Vivah and Shubh Ashirwad ceremonies of Anant and Radhika at the Jio World Convention Centre on Friday and Saturday, respectively.